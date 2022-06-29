Has Serum Institute of India not resumed Covishield production yet?
Pune: The Serum Institute of India (SII), which had stopped Covid vaccine production in January this year with sufficient doses in stock, may not have resumed the production. According to SII, 200 million doses of the vaccine were available at the cold storage facility till April this year.
SII spokesperson said, “As mentioned the other day, unfortunately we will not be able to comment on these at the moment.”
SII had stopped the production of vaccine in January following drop in demand. The export of the vaccine had also gone down, while most of the people have been fully vaccinated. Since the government has announced booster doses for all above 18 years of age, some private hospitals have started enquiring about the same, according to SII sources and doctors from private hospitals.
During the peak of the demand, SII could manufacture about 270 million doses of the vaccine within a month.
Now, there is an increase in beneficiaries to complete vaccination and booster dose. Despite several attempts, SII representatives refused to comment on the current status of the vaccine stock. During the pandemic, SII had sold more than 1.5 billion doses in India of the AstraZeneca shot it makes and brands Covishield, and exported millions more.
In May, during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Adar Poonawalla, SII chief executive, had said that the demand for Covid vaccine has waned.
“The company is putting its Indian Covishield facilities on standby and will not produce anything there. But we could resume output if needed,” Poonawalla had said at Davos.
-
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
-
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
-
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
-
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
-
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
