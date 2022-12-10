Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haveli Tahasildar Kolte suspended

Published on Dec 10, 2022 11:40 PM IST

Kolte was suspended following allegations of improper medication purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as her contentious decision in a Hadapsar land case

Kolte has been a Haveli Tahasildar for the past two years. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The state government on Friday suspended Haveli Tahasildar Trupti Kolte, officials privy to the matter said.

Kolte was suspended following allegations of improper medication purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as her contentious decision in a Hadapsar land case. According to officials from the Pune district collector’s office, there were numerous complaints about election-related work, assessing the situation Kolte was suspended on Friday.

Haveli Taluka is significant in Maharashtra’s administrative map, and the Tehsildar is a key position because it encompasses the majority of Pune and its surrounding areas.

Kolte has been a Haveli Tahasildar for the past two years. Both her father and husband are members of the Nationalist Congress Party. The district collector’s office confirmed the Maharashtra government’s suspension order.

