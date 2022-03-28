Hawker encroachment irks visitors at Okayama garden
PUNE Visitors to Pune-Okayama Friendship Garden, better known as Pu La Deshpande garden, on Sinhgad road are finding it difficult to enter the green belt as hawkers have illegally occupied the space right at the gate.
While regular walkers were happy with the reopening of the garden after Covid lockdowns, now the entrance area has become an eyesore and pose safety concerns during evening hours.
On one side of the gate, hawkers have put up food carts and makeshift sitting arrangements that hamper traffic movement.
“It is mismanagement by the garden authorities. Hawkers have left hardly any space for vehicle movement,” tweeted Abhijeet Borkar.
Another resident, Dheeraj Pol, who often goes for evening walk said, “These hawker stalls are very close to the gate which is a hindrance to visitors as the former’s customers tend to sit next to the gate.”
The security at the garden gate seems helpless as several cars and two-wheelers have to wait to cross the gates.
According to one Sameer Gaikwad, who lives on Karve road and is a regular visitor to the garden, these stalls could be illegal. Another resident took to the social media and said that it is a regular occurrence across the city where there are gardens.
Ashok Ghorpode, garden supritendent, “I was there today in the evening, I have given instructions to the security to not allow hawkers. we will see if they create an obstacle for the gate then we will inform the ward officer or encroachment department to take action against them.”
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics