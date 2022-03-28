Hawker encroachment irks visitors at Okayama garden

PUNE Visitors to Pune-Okayama Friendship Garden, better known as Pu La Deshpande garden, on Sinhgad road are finding it difficult to enter the green belt as hawkers have illegally occupied the space right at the gate.

While regular walkers were happy with the reopening of the garden after Covid lockdowns, now the entrance area has become an eyesore and pose safety concerns during evening hours.

On one side of the gate, hawkers have put up food carts and makeshift sitting arrangements that hamper traffic movement.

“It is mismanagement by the garden authorities. Hawkers have left hardly any space for vehicle movement,” tweeted Abhijeet Borkar.

Another resident, Dheeraj Pol, who often goes for evening walk said, “These hawker stalls are very close to the gate which is a hindrance to visitors as the former’s customers tend to sit next to the gate.”

The security at the garden gate seems helpless as several cars and two-wheelers have to wait to cross the gates.

According to one Sameer Gaikwad, who lives on Karve road and is a regular visitor to the garden, these stalls could be illegal. Another resident took to the social media and said that it is a regular occurrence across the city where there are gardens.

Ashok Ghorpode, garden supritendent, “I was there today in the evening, I have given instructions to the security to not allow hawkers. we will see if they create an obstacle for the gate then we will inform the ward officer or encroachment department to take action against them.”