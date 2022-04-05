Hawkers now cooperating with PMC staff for anti-encroachment drive

PUNE As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) continued its anti-encroachment drive, despite attack on its staff, hawkers are now cooperating with the officials and are vacating the premises on their own.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anti-encrochment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “Despite the attack in Dhanori, the officials did not lose morale and continued to do their duty. As the message is loud and clear, hawkers are now cooperating with the PMC staff.”

According to PMC officials, a drive was to take place at Sinhgad road, around Khadkwasla. The local traders demanded two days window to remove the encroachment, if they failed to do so, the civic body can conduct the drive. As soon as citizens saw the drive in their locality, shop owners started removing encroachments instead of getting it damaged.”