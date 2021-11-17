HC directs state to clarify decision on multi-member wards for civic polls

PUNE: The Bombay high court has directed the Maharashtra government to explain its decision to allow multi-member wards in the forthcoming municipal elections. The order comes after Pune-based non-profit Parivartan, civic activist Maruti Bhapkar, and others filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay high court, challenging the decision of the state government and state election commission to allow multi-member wards in the upcoming civic elections. The PIL was admitted after which the court asked the state government to clarify its decision.

Parivartan and other organisations are of the view that there should only be single-member wards as citizens can then hold these members responsible for development works. In case of multi-member wards, the elected members tend to pass the buck instead of taking responsibility and addressing the problems. Besides, there is a lack of unity among these members, according to civic activists