PUNE: The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition by farmers opposing land acquisition for the proposed Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Greenfield International Airport at Purandar, clearing a legal hurdle for the project.

Pune, India - Feb. 14, 2018:People protest at Collector office for appose New Airport at Purandar, in Pune, India, on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

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The petition, dismissed on September 22, sought a change in the proposed airport site. The court observed that selecting an airport site is a technical matter for experts and forms part of the government’s policy decision. It said the court was not an expert authority to intervene in such strategic policy decisions.

The court, however, clarified that farmers can approach the concerned authorities over land acquisition and compensation. Any dispute over the adequacy or legality of compensation can be challenged through available legal remedies.

Following the order, the state government is expediting land acquisition for the project. Officials said 96% of farmers in Vanpuri, Kumbharvalan, Udachiwadi, Ekhatpur, Munjwadi, Khanwadi and Pargaon have consented to the acquisition. Acquisition of around 910 hectares has been completed, with about ₹3,875 crore paid in compensation.

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{{^usCountry}} The government has extended the consent window from September 25 to October 10. The administration plans to complete the overall acquisition process by October 20. Land for which consent is not received by October 10 will subsequently be acquired compulsorily, with affected farmers losing eligibility for benefits under the rehabilitation policy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has extended the consent window from September 25 to October 10. The administration plans to complete the overall acquisition process by October 20. Land for which consent is not received by October 10 will subsequently be acquired compulsorily, with affected farmers losing eligibility for benefits under the rehabilitation policy. {{/usCountry}}

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Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi urged farmers to use the extended deadline. “The government has provided a very substantial package keeping the interests of farmers in mind for the Purandar international airport. I appeal to all farmer brothers that it is in their interest to give consent within the extended period,” he said.

He added that consent-based acquisition would provide farmers a 10% return along with other benefits under the rehabilitation package. He also urged farmers holding land jointly to resolve their disputes and accept compensation to prevent payments from being held up in court proceedings.

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