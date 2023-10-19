HC rejects PIL against Pune riverfront development project

The Bombay High Court (HC) has rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the riverfront development project and empowering the municipal commissioner to allow tree cutting.

The petitioner had challenged this and demanded not to allow Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to take any decision on allowing tree cuttings for the riverfront project. (Representative Photo)

Nisha Chavan, head, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) legal department, said, “Last week, the high court rejected the PIL for government’s amendment.”

For the ambitious project, the PMC would need to cut several trees. Previously, the Maharashtra State Tree Authority had the authority to allow the cutting of more trees, but the state recently amended the law and empowered the concerned municipal commissioners to make the decision on tree cutting at the local level tree authority meeting.

The petitioner had challenged this and demanded not to allow Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to take any decision on allowing tree cuttings for the riverfront project.

In recent times, some petitions were also filed with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the riverfront development project, but all the cases went in favour of PMC.

