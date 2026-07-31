HCMTR alignment key factor in Pune Metro expansion

PUNE: Pune’s proposed high capacity mass transit route (HCMTR) has become the key factor shaping the design of the city’s next phase of metro expansion. Civic officials have begun integrating the proposed 43.6-km HCMTR with upcoming metro corridors to avoid future redesigns, repeated road excavation and higher construction costs.

Civic officials have begun integrating the proposed 43.6-km HCMTR with upcoming metro corridors to avoid future redesigns, repeated road excavation and higher construction costs. (HT file)

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The exercise gathered pace after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis directed officials this week to fast-track HCMTR and complete the corridor by 2028. The route intersects or runs parallel to several existing and proposed metro corridors, making joint planning essential before construction begins.

Senior officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and Maha-Metro (Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited) held a three-hour coordination meeting on Thursday to finalise structural designs, alignment levels and vertical clearances at conflict points across the city.

“We reviewed every location where HCMTR intersects or runs parallel to the metro corridor so that structural conflicts can be resolved before work begins,” said Dinkar Gojare, chief engineer (projects), PMC.

Metro expansion

The planning exercise covers the proposed metro corridors on Dandekar Bridge-Khadakwasla and Nal Stop-Manikbaug as well as future metro extensions on Karve Road, Sinhagad Road, Lullanagar, Solapur Road and Ahmednagar Road. HCMTR will also run parallel to the proposed metro extension towards Pune airport.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said double-decker elevated structures are planned on Solapur Road and Ahmednagar Road where both transport corridors will share the same stretch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said double-decker elevated structures are planned on Solapur Road and Ahmednagar Road where both transport corridors will share the same stretch. {{/usCountry}}

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At Dandekar Bridge, the proposed metro alignment is being reviewed after HCMTR was planned along the same corridor.

“Earlier, HCMTR was not planned through the Dandekar Bridge stretch, which is why a separate flyover was proposed. Since the elevated HCMTR corridor is now planned over the same location, the flyover proposal will be reviewed. If HCMTR is constructed above, a separate flyover below may not be necessary,” Gojare said.

Tender process

Despite the redesign exercise, officials said work on the metro project will not be delayed beyond the revised tender schedule.

“Minor structural changes can be incorporated during execution. PMC, Maha-Metro and MSRDC are sharing technical drawings and design data to ensure smooth implementation of both projects,” Gojare said. Maha-Metro has extended the bid submission deadline for the Dandekar Bridge-Khadakwasla and Nal Stop-Manikbaug Metro corridors by one month as it awaits the final design from PMC.

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“The proposed flyover is expected to curve along the road and pass through the Dandekar Colony area. However, we have not received anything in writing from the agency to move forward,” said Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro.

“The process has been affected because of the uncertainty. We held another coordination meeting today,” he said.

Land in place

Officials said the HCMTR project has gained momentum after directions from the Chief Minister’s Office.

“PMC already has possession of nearly 50% of the required land. The state government is issuing a Government Resolution to transfer its 20% land share to PMC without acquisition cost along with work permissions for specific plots. Finalising the HCMTR alignment now will prevent future demolition and reduce project costs. The 12 alignment modifications approved in 2024 bypass congested areas and slum pockets making execution easier,” Gojare said.

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HCMTR was first proposed in Pune’s Development Plan as a high-capacity urban mobility corridor connecting major arterial roads and metro lines.