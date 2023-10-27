Healthcare services in Pune dist hampered after NHM staff strike

PUNE The strike has affected services like dialysis, elective surgeries, immunisation, lab services, and non-communication diseases (NCD) screening amongst others. (HT PHOTO)

Healthcare services in the Pune district were hampered on Friday after as many as 1,201 doctors, nurse staffers, and healthcare staffers employed under the National Health Mission (NHM), joined the statewide indefinite strike.

The contractual healthcare staff has demanded permanent appointments in their existing posts along with other benefits similar to permanent staff.

The strike has affected services like dialysis, elective surgeries, immunisation, lab services, and non-communication diseases (NCD) screening amongst others.

Pawan Wasnik, chief convener of NMH contractual officers and staff association, Maharashtra state, said, representatives of 11 organisations have come together and demanded that NHM contract workers in the health department receive job security and permanent appointments.

“This has been provided by other state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Manipur, Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. Why can’t the Maharashtra government do this,” he stated.

The NHM contractual staff works as doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmaceutical officers, community medical officers, and management staff at district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, rural hospitals, and primary health centres. Even though they work as efficiently and as equitably as permanent employees, they receive fewer benefits.

According to Harshal Ranavre, the state leader, additional contractual workers would join the strike beginning Saturday in the Pune district.

“This is an indefinite strike and will continue till our demands are approved by the government. On top of that, more staff from Satara and Solapur districts are likely to join us to support our demand,” he said.

According to Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, the strike has affected some but not all services.

“To meet the shortage, we have sourced additional staff from Chest Hospital, Mental Hospital, and Nursing Colleges. If necessary, additional personnel from other institutes will be requested to provide services at the district hospital,” he said.

