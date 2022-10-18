Heavy rain batters Pune

Intense rains hit the city after 9:30 on Monday as several areas reported severe waterlogging. The worst hit was south and central Pune where most areas experienced heavy rainfall, bringing back memories of the 2019 flash floods.

According to private agency rainguage, Bibwewadi reported 102 mm rainfall in two hours since 9 pm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 81mm rainfall till 11:30pm at Shivajinagar and 58mm (10.15 pm) at Hadapsar.

Weather scientists reported cloud cells started forming over the city limits late at night on Monday.

Yewalewadi and Somvar Peth reported waterlogging incidents as per the fire brigade department. Officials informed that till 10:30 pm there were no incidents of tree felling reported in the city.

There was incident of meter box short-circuit at Somvar Peth while waterlogging was reported at Yewalewadi, Sukhsagarnagar and Kondhwa Khurd and NIBM road. Tree felling was reported at Hadapsar near Akashpani.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, said radar images show that the cloud mass is associated with cumulonimbus cloud, that is the thunder cloud.

“These cumulonimbus clouds have been developing for a long time in and around the city. So moderate to intense spells may continue. The cloud depth is around 11 km. Core areas of rainfall were Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad where intense rainfall cells continued to bring rains,” said Kashyapi.

He added that till October 18, moisture incursion is likely to continue.

“Moisture incursion will be there from both Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal side till October 18. On Tuesday, similar activity is likely on October 18 evening as well. Then slowly from October 19 onwards, rain activity will start to reduce marginally,” said Kashyapi.

He added that as rainfall is likely to continue till October 18, the withdrawal of southwest monsoon is likely to delay over Pune.

“With rainfall continuing, it has dampened the immediate chances of monsoon withdrawal from Pune and Mumbai. It will be delayed for a couple of days,” said Kashyapi.

As of Monday, the withdrawal line of southwest monsoon passes through Lumding, Kailashahar, Berhampore, Kanke, Bilaspur, Brahmapuri, Buldana and Dahanu, as per IMD.

“Conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, interior Maharashtra and Jharkhand, some parts of interior Odisha and entire West Bengal till October 19,” said IMD officials.