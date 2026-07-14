Heavy rain raises turbidity in raw water supply; PMC issues advisory

The recent heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of dams supplying water to Pune city has led to a sharp rise in turbidity levels in raw water reaching treatment plants, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials said on Tuesday.

It has become difficult to bring turbidity levels completely under control during the treatment process said the officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following this, the PMC on Tuesday issued an advisory asking residents to take additional precautions before consuming drinking water. As per the PMC water supply department, the problem is particularly acute at the Parvati water treatment plant, where the turbidity of the receiving raw water has exceeded the plant’s designed treatment capacity. As a result, it has become difficult to bring turbidity levels completely under control during the treatment process said the officials.

The civic body, however, maintained that water is supplied to residents only after completing the prescribed treatment and disinfection process. Necessary precautions are being taken to ensure that drinking water does not contain disease-causing microorganisms, officials said.

“Water supplied from treatment plants is released to citizens only after completing all necessary treatment processes and disinfection. The water supply department is taking all required precautions to ensure that drinking water does not contain disease-causing microorganisms,” the PMC said in its advisory.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite these measures, the civic body has asked residents to remain cautious due to the increased turbidity. Citizens have been advised to store drinking water for some time, add alum if required to allow suspended particles to settle, and then filter the clear upper layer using a clean cloth or suitable filter before consumption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite these measures, the civic body has asked residents to remain cautious due to the increased turbidity. Citizens have been advised to store drinking water for some time, add alum if required to allow suspended particles to settle, and then filter the clear upper layer using a clean cloth or suitable filter before consumption. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The PMC stated that only the water supplied to villages along Sinhagad Road is disinfected because the area lacks water treatment or filtration facilities. However, residents in these villages, too, have been advised to use alum to reduce turbidity, allow suspended particles to settle, and consume the water only after filtering and boiling it.

Nandkishor Jagtap, chief engineer of the PMC water supply department, said, “The rise in turbidity has been caused by heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of dams supplying water to Pune. Citizens should take note of the advisory and cooperate with the civic administration.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}