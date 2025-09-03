Pune: The city witnessed a huge rush of devotees on Tuesday, the seventh day of the Ganpati festival, as many gathered in large numbers to perform immersion rituals of household Ganpati and Gauri idols. Traditionally, many families conduct both immersions together, and the day was marked by enthusiasm, devotion, and a festive atmosphere. From the evening onwards, the city saw a heavy public turnout at prominent Ganpati mandals to view “dekhavas” (decorative displays). Heavy rush for household Ganpati, Gauri immersion on 7th day

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had made extensive preparations for Tuesday’s immersion. Immersion tanks were placed at designated spots across wards, and mobile tanks deployed in several areas. Police and civic authorities had appealed to citizens to use the facilities and avoid risking their lives by immersing idols in riverside ghats.

Despite the public appeals, a mixed response was observed. While a large number of citizens made use of the municipal immersion centres and tanks, many chose to carry out the traditional practice of immersing idols directly into the river. By afternoon, families began arriving at ghats after completing puja rituals at home.

“Every year we do both Ganpati and Gauri immersion on the same day. Today we immersed the idols in the river at Omkareshwar Ghat,” said Meenal Kulkarni, a city resident.

PMC solid waste management department had made arrangements to ensure cleanliness at ghats and immersion tanks, besides collection of nirmalya (floral offerings) and waste generated during the immersion process. “This year, we increased the number of tanks and stationed extra manpower at immersion points to manage the rush. Our teams were continuously collecting nirmalya and segregating it to prevent river pollution. The response from citizens is improving, but we still appeal to everyone to prefer the safe immersion facilities provided by the civic body. Protecting rivers and maintaining public safety during visarjan is our highest priority,” said Sandeep Kadam, head, PMC solid waste management department.

With the completion of household immersions today, the city will now shift its focus towards public mandals, where large crowds are expected in the coming days, culminating in the grand visarjan of the community Ganpati idols on Anant Chaturdashi on Saturday.