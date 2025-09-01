Heavy rush on Pune–Mumbai routes as Maratha protestors head to Azad Maidan

Traffic on the Pune–Mumbai routes surged on Sunday as thousands from the Maratha community travelled to Mumbai to join the ongoing protest led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil at Azad Maidan. Long queues of MSRTC buses, private vehicles, and jeeps were seen on both the Pune–Mumbai Expressway and the old highway, causing congestion at toll plazas and key junctions. Despite the extra services, most buses were filled, with many protestors hiring private buses and vans to reach Mumbai in large groups. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

To manage the increased demand, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) deployed additional buses from major depots, including Swargate, Shivajinagar, and Hadapsar. Despite the extra services, most buses were filled, with many protestors hiring private buses and vans to reach Mumbai in large groups.

In contrast, Pune railway stations witnessed relatively lower footfall, as many preferred road travel for its convenience and direct access to protest locations.

A senior MSRTC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “From early morning, we saw a surge in passengers heading to Mumbai for the protest. We immediately mobilised extra buses to handle the rush and ensure no passengers were left behind.”

The Azad Maidan protest has drawn support from across Maharashtra, with Sunday seeing strong participation from Pune and neighbouring districts. Traffic police have been deployed at critical points along both highways to regulate flow and maintain safety. Authorities have urged private motorists to drive cautiously and follow traffic rules amid the ongoing rush.

With the agitation expected to escalate, officials anticipate continued heavy traffic between Pune and Mumbai in the coming days.