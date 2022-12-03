Heavy vehicles banned in Undri, Mohammawadi and Kondhwa

The Pune traffic branch has banned heavy vehicle movements from Undri Chowk to Kadnagar Chowk and from Jyoti Hotel to Pargenagar junction in Kondhwa on a pilot project basis from 6 am to 12 pm and from 4 pm to 9 pm from Wednesday for 15 days.

Heavy vehicles are banned to commute from Bishop School, NIBM Road to SM Ghule Patil Chowk, Ishrat Baugh, and Orchid Palace housing society road stretches.

According to local citizen forum members , “Heavy vehicles travelling to NIBM Chowk frequently break down on the gradient on NIBM-Undri road, resulting in huge traffic jams.”

Adequate arrangements have been made for the diversion of heavy vehicles, said officials.

Police inspector Rajendra Shelke said, “This is being done to decongest the highway. We have requested the PMC to install signs indicating the prohibited hours for heavy vehicles, which will help us control the traffic better.”

DCP ( traffic ) Vijay Kumar Magar said. “We are initially focussing on banning heavy vehicles from entering the city roads. Once the project is successful, it will have a cascading impact on the traffic scenario and Pune would move in the direction of becoming a congestion-free city.”

