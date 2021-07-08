Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hidden cameras found in doctor’s accommodation; case registered

A doctor working at a major hospital in Pune found a hidden camera in the official accommodation provided to her by the hospital
By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:08 PM IST
A doctor working at a major hospital in Pune found a hidden camera in the official accommodation provided to her by the hospital.

The 30-year-old woman discovered two cameras on Tuesday in the house that she shared with one other person.

The camera was discovered in a light bulb in the bedroom and one in the bathroom of the house, according to the police. When found, the woman immediately reported it to the police.

“They are both resident doctors and lives in those official quarters. In the bulb inside their house, where they had been living, one of them saw something unusual. So, when she inspected further, there was new circuit attached to it. Even in our houses, if something new is installed, we will notice. We have started work on this and there will be detection soon,” said Rahul Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-2 of Pune police.

The police are on a lookout for person or people who may have had access to the doctor’s residence.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station on Wednesday.

