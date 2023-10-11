Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
High school students raise funds, donate AED to school

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 11, 2023 07:22 AM IST

They also organised a CPR workshop with a human-sized mannequin, giving their peers and teachers the necessary skills for efficient emergency response

Pune

The group has also taken it upon themselves to raise CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) awareness within their school community by providing specialised courses. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Five high school students from Pune have successfully crowdfunded a life-saving Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machine for their school Indus International School’s infirmary, according to a school release.

The group has also taken it upon themselves to raise CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) awareness within their school community by providing specialised courses. The AED is a portable electronic device that detects potentially fatal cardiac arrhythmias ventricular fibrillation (VF) and pulseless ventricular tachycardia (PVT).

Vidhaan Goyal, Aanjaneya Rao, Shubban Gadiya, Vihaan Mantri, and Advitiya Kumar, all Indus International School students, organised a crowdfunding campaign that garnered support from their fellow students, parents, professors, and the local community. They gathered enough money in just a few weeks to buy an AED machine, a vital device during cardiac emergencies.

They also organised a CPR workshop with a human-sized mannequin, giving their peers and teachers the necessary skills for efficient emergency response.

