Higher cutoffs, more competition likely this year for Class 11 admissions, say experts

Cut off for Class 11 admissions are like to be on the higher side, said education experts from the city. Pune division had a pass percentage of 96.96 % in the Class 10 results which were declared on Friday by the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher secondary education (MSBSHSE).

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar said that students should not refer to cut offs for 2021 as exam results were based on internal assessment of students.

“Students should go through the 2019 and 2020 cut off for various streams. This year we are expecting that the cut off may see a slight rise. Mostly because students who had scored well and are residing in villages would now want to come to the city as hostels are functioning. In the last two years these hostels were shut so many students preferred colleges near their hometown,” said Zunjarrao.

He added that Science and Arts in English mediums may see an increase in cut off by at least two per cent.

“Arts in English medium divisions are less in the city. Arts in English medium also get bright students with good marks and so the cut off may be higher this time. Commerce streams may see an increase in cut off too by at least one per cent. But Arts in Marathi medium will be the same,” said Zunjarrao.

Seema Purohit, principal at Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) said that for commerce stream at the college, the merit will be the same as last year. “As students of Class 10 were struggling between online and offline classes this academic year, we feel that the overall cut off for commerce stream may be the same as last year. Last year the cut off was 96 %. And this year very few students have received a full 100 %,” said Purohit.

On Friday, Maharashtra State board declared that five students in Pune division have scored 100% marks and across Maharashtra the number is 122. This year, 83,060 students have scored above 90 percent across Maharashtra.