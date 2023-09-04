Hinjewadi Gram Panchayat debuts rotational system for election of Sarpanch

In a bid to ensure equal representation and avoid potential conflict over accession to the post of Sarpanch, the Hinjewadi Gram Panchayat has introduced a novel rotational pattern under which every member of the Gram Panchayat will get the opportunity to serve as the Sarpanch for a minimum of three months.

The Hinjewadi IT Park is spread over three phases, one of which is under the Hinjewadi Gram Panchayat. With an annual revenue of around ₹25 crore, the Hinjewadi Gram Panchayat is considered one of the richest in the state.

The decision to implement this unique system was taken after the February 2021 Gram Panchayat polls, where members expressed their commitment to promoting transparency, inclusivity, and fair opportunities within the local body. The traditional method of electing a Sarpanch for a fixed term had, on occasion, led to disputes and dissatisfaction among members who were not elected. Hinjewadi village has a population of more than 70,000. Whereas Hinjewadi Gram Panchayat has 17 elected members and has seen seven Sarpanchs in the last two-and-a-half years.

Pradip Waghmare, who resigned from the post of Sarpanch last week, said, “This innovative system provides opportunity to all members not only to hold the Sarpanch’s post but also change his/her vision for the village into reality.” Hinjewadi will get a new Sarpanch by 13 or 14 September.

However, villagers are not happy with the move. One of the villagers, Abasaheb Shinde, said, “It is difficult for anybody to transform his/her vision into reality in just three months. Hence, it is always better to go with the traditional method of Sarpanch election so that the Sarpanch can get ample time to do his/her work.’’

Another villager Abhijit Sangar, said, “Hinjewadi has the world’s biggest Information Technology (IT) Park. But you can see garbage lying everywhere in the village. Our Gram Panchayat office-bearers are unable to solve the garbage, drinking water, road issues as we don’t have a full-term Sarpanch.’’

Hinjewadi Gram Panchayat member and former Sarpanch, Vikram Sakhare, said, “Yes, it is true that this change in Sarpanch after every three months will create hurdles for the developmental projects in the village. There are greater chances of the developmental works of the former Sarpanch getting sidelined by the incumbent Sarpanch. With this going on year after year, the basic problems of the village will remain unsolved.”

Sakhare said that the villagers had urged that the Hinjewadi Gram Panchayat be included in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Recently, many local leaders had approached the chief minister and deputy chief minister for the same.

Sandeep Jathar, block developmental officer, said, “There is nothing wrong in the rotational system. As long as the Sarpanch gets the support of the desired number of Gram Panchayat members, he/she can hold the Sarpanch’s post.’’

The Hinjewadi Gram Panchayat was established on February 25, 1970 with a capacity of 17 members. The Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park is one of the most significant employment centres located in Hinjewadi, providing jobs to more than 3.5 lakh people.

