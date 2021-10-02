Hinjewadi residential society office-bearers booked for voyeurism

The Hinjewadi police have lodged a molestation case against the chairperson, secretary and treasurer of a housing society in Hinjewadi-Wakad road on charges of voyeurism. The accused have been charged for installing CCTV camera near the bedroom window of the woman resident and recording her private life for almost one month.

According to the police, the offence took place between September 5 and September 28 at the society wherein the trio fixed the CCTV camera facing the bedroom window to record her private life. When the victim came to know about the incident, she objected to the camera and asked for its immediate removal. The society members refused and continued with their voyeurism which was later recorded by the victim and given to the police.

Police inspector (crime) Sunil Dahiphale said that that the society chairperson identified as Ganesh Shankar Aute, secretary Sagar Shinde and treasurer Devendra Sarangdhar have been booked in the case.

“A case under IPC Section 354 (D) which means one who follows a woman and contacts, or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by such woman; or monitors the use by a woman of the internet, email or any other form of electronic communication, commits the offence of stalking has been lodged against the accused. The investigation is on and no arrest has been made so far,” said Dahiphale.

The police have also booked them under relevant sections of the IT Act and IPC 34 (common intention).