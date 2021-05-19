History-sheeter Tilaksingh Taak arrested by cops

The Pune police have arrested the working head of one of the three crime families of Shikalgari community in Pune on Tuesday - Tilaksingh Gabbarsingh Taak.

All of 28 years of age, Taak has a history of scores of cases against him and is a resident of Ramtekdi area. Taak was arrested in a case registered at Wanowrie police station in which sections of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked.

“One car of Anti-dacoity cell officials was shown to have broken down in the middle of the road and in according to the informer’s information, a Honda City car arrived there at 8:20pm and the police flagged it down,” read a statement from the Pune police crime branch.

As the car stopped near the seemingly broken-down car around 8:20pm on Dalingaon road in Pandharsthal village on May 10, the police raided the vehicle and arrested four of its six travellers.

The car was reported to have been stolen and a case of theft was registered for it at Kondhwa police station.

The four were identified as Taak, Nishant alias Bluck anil Nanavare, Sunil Pakash Gaikwad, and Ganesh Rajjendra Shivadkar, all residents of Ramtekdi area. Two men from the car managed to flee the spot.

Upon investigation, the police found five stolen cars, two from Kondhwa, Yerawada, Vimantal, and Nigdi, in their possession. Along with the five, two other cases were also brought to light due to these arrests.