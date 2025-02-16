Menu Explore
HM Amit Shah to be in Pune next week 

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 16, 2025 06:46 AM IST

Key officers from Maharashtra, Goa, Gujrat, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu will remain present for the meeting convened by the Union home ministry

Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting Pune on February 22 to attend various events, the Ministry said on Saturday. This will be the HM’s first visit to the city after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s win in the Maharashtra assembly elections. 

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will also remain present for the meeting, sources said.  (HT)
Key officers from Maharashtra, Goa, Gujrat, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu will remain present for the meeting convened by the Union home ministry. As per information, the conference will be held at a private hotel in the Koregaon Park area. 

BJP local unit has started preparations to welcome Shah to the city. 

According to sources from the civic body, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has the responsibility to host this meeting. Additional civic commissioner from PMC Prithviraj BP is appointed as the nodal officer with other 11 senior officials to host the home department’s key meeting at Pune. 

Apart from the home ministry’s programme, Shah will also remain present for the Pune Zilla Parishad event, where homes erected under Prime Minister Awas Yojana will be distributed to the beneficiaries. 

As it is the home department’s security-related meeting, the administration did not furnish more details about the programme. 

