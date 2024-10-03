Home dept sanctions 60 cr for seven new police stations 

The State home department has allocated ₹60 crores for the construction of seven new police stations in the city, including an additional 816 police personnel. According to Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, the police stations will be operational within the next ten days. According to Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, the police stations will be operational within the next ten days. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

He stated, “The police stations will be operational based on the manpower that is drawn from various departments. At the same time, a police recruiting drive will be underway, with half of the openings filled during phase I and 25 each in phases II and III.

The new police stations have been carved out of some old police station areas which had vast jurisdictions making policing difficult due to lack of manpower and administrative challenges. The home department has also made a special sanction of ₹25 crore for setting up a new building for Bund Garden Police Station.

The government has sanctioned ₹7.50 crore for Kharadi police station, ₹8.81 crore for Phursungi, ₹8.60 crore for Nanded, ₹8.75 crore for Wagholi, ₹8.60 crore for Baner, ₹7.09 crore for Ambegaon, and ₹10.24 crore for Kalepadal police station. The state home department has allocated ₹433 crores for installing 2,886 CCTV cameras across the city.