Hospital officials booked for holding body over non-payment of bill

The officials of a hospital in Talegaon area of Pune district were booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday for allegedly refusing the body of a Covid-19 victim to his son over non-payment of hospital bill.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Sudhir Ganesh Loke (23), a resident of Malawali in Maval area.

Loke’s father Ganesh Shankar Loke (50) was admitted to the Maharashtra Institute of Medical Education and Research (MIMER) hospital in Talegaon.

“We have given a letter to the hospital after registering the case to seek information about who the chief of the hospital is. While the hospital officials say that the family members did not come to collect the body, the family members are alleging that they did go to collect it but they were denied access claiming non-payment of bill,” said assistant police inspector Digambar Atigre of Talegaon Dabhade police station who is investigating the case.

The family had applied for the benefits of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule public health scheme which ensures free treatment for the poor people. The 50-year-old succumbed to Covid-19 on May 1, according to the complainant.

“They had applied for the scheme benefit. The total bill was of ₹70,000 and they had paid ₹15,000 to the hospital and ₹55,000 was pending. They had submitted the patient’s Aadhaar card and documents, but the bill had not been sanctioned until May 3,” said API Atigre.

The family members conducted last rites of the deceased and then submitted a complaint at the local police station.

A case under Sections 297 (trespassing on burial places) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

