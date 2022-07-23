Hotel manager held for announcing sale of liquor near entrance of prominent university

The Loni Kalbhor Police have arrested a hotel manager after a Facebook post by Pune senior lawyer Adv Asim Sarode’s post stating that the said hotel had put up an advertisement “unlimited liquor for two hours for ₹799” outside the gate of a prominent private university went viral on social media.

Loni Kalbhor police took immediate action and lodged an FIR against the manager of the hotel located in the Kadamwakwasti area.

The manager has been identified as Deviprasad Subhash Shetty (33), a resident of Shewalwadi in Haveli.

Police Naik Pradeep Bhimrao Kshirsagar of Loni Kalbhor Police Station filed the FIR on behalf of the local police station

Shetty, a few days ago had started an open liquor sale at the entrance of the varsity which stated “Unlimited liquor for college students for ₹799 for two hours.” Despite the ban on the sale of liquor within 100 meters from the entrance of a school, college or university and different educational institutions, Shetty had brazenly approached the students. When the locals objected, the accused with the help of local goons allegedly struck terror amongst the opponents, the complaint stated.

Senior police inspector Rajendra Mokashi incharge of Loni Kalbhor and other officials raided the hotel and took prompt action.

Mokashi said that strict action will be taken against violators who engage in the unauthorised sale of liquor.