Hotel manager held for announcing sale of liquor near entrance of prominent university
The Loni Kalbhor Police have arrested a hotel manager after a Facebook post by Pune senior lawyer Adv Asim Sarode’s post stating that the said hotel had put up an advertisement “unlimited liquor for two hours for ₹799” outside the gate of a prominent private university went viral on social media.
Loni Kalbhor police took immediate action and lodged an FIR against the manager of the hotel located in the Kadamwakwasti area.
The manager has been identified as Deviprasad Subhash Shetty (33), a resident of Shewalwadi in Haveli.
Police Naik Pradeep Bhimrao Kshirsagar of Loni Kalbhor Police Station filed the FIR on behalf of the local police station
Shetty, a few days ago had started an open liquor sale at the entrance of the varsity which stated “Unlimited liquor for college students for ₹799 for two hours.” Despite the ban on the sale of liquor within 100 meters from the entrance of a school, college or university and different educational institutions, Shetty had brazenly approached the students. When the locals objected, the accused with the help of local goons allegedly struck terror amongst the opponents, the complaint stated.
Senior police inspector Rajendra Mokashi incharge of Loni Kalbhor and other officials raided the hotel and took prompt action.
Mokashi said that strict action will be taken against violators who engage in the unauthorised sale of liquor.
Crime against women and children in UP: Over 2,700 convicted and punished since March 25
With regular and effective pursuance in courts, the state government has got as many as 2,752 accused convicted and punished for committing heinous crimes like sexual offences against children and women, rape and other offences since the formation of Yogi government 2.0 in Uttar Pradesh. Another mafia of Azamgarh Dhruv Singh alias Kuntoo Singh was awarded ten years of rigorous imprisonment and penalty was imposed against him.
Youth booked for raping 17-year-old he befriended on social media
The Khadak Police have booked a youth for allegedly raping a seventeen-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage. The incident took place nine months ago and the first information report (FIR) was lodged on July 21. The victim's mother has lodged a complaint in the case. The police have lodged the FIR under IPC 376 (rape).
Class 11 admission process to speed up, first merit list out soon
The education department on Friday began the process to start filling the part 2 form of the centralised admission process for Class 11. With the CBSE Class 10 results also declared on Friday, the process of admissions to Class 11 is expected to speed-up in the next five days, following which the first merit list will be announced.
A Pune court on Thursday granted bail to builder and developer Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni, alias DSK, director of DSK Group of Companies, in a MOFA case registered against Kulkarni in 2016. Advocates Aashutosh Srivastava and Ritesh Yeolekar represented DSK and his wife Hemanti in an FIR registered with Sinhgad police station on August 13, 2016.
Chasing mother’s dream, Purnima looks for podium finish at CWG
Young weightlifter Purnima Pandey has been chasing a dream for her a badminton player of her mother Vimla, mother Vimla Pandey, who never lost courage to help her daughter achieve success be it in gymnastics, powerlifting and eventually weightlifting's time. A podium finish at the upcoming Commonwealth Games at Birmingham is her only aim and she has been leaving no stone unturned to make her mother's dream a reality. The 24-year-old lifter Purnima, who hails from the Gaighat area in Varanasi, had a sixth-place finish at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.
