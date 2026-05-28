The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) HPV immunisation drive to prevent cervical cancer has seen a poor response, with only 1,312 girls vaccinated against a target of 35,000 beneficiaries, highlighting the growing impact of misinformation and low awareness around the vaccine. HPV vaccine drive falters as misinformation keeps parents away

Launched on February 28, 2026, the campaign targets girls aged 14 who are yet to turn 15, a key age group for protection against the human papillomavirus (HPV), which is linked to cervical cancer.

The vaccine is being administered free of cost at 76 PMC-run hospitals across the city. Official data show that PMC planned 1,721 vaccination sessions over the past three months and conducted 1,433, but beneficiary numbers remained far below expectations.

Health officials said vaccine hesitancy, fuelled by misleading claims on social media, has emerged as the biggest hurdle.

“Parents are either unaware of the importance of the vaccine or have become fearful due to false information being widely shared online. Much of this content is unscientific and misleading,” said a senior health official, requesting anonymity.

Civic officials said several social media posts and videos falsely claimed the vaccine is unsafe, prompting many parents to withhold consent or avoid vaccination centres altogether.

Public health experts said misinformation often spreads faster than verified medical information, especially on vaccines. Officials also noted that HPV vaccination is voluntary, not mandatory.

“The challenge is not availability. The vaccine is free and accessible. The challenge is trust. Unless misinformation is countered aggressively through awareness campaigns, the response will remain weak,” a public health expert said.

Data from civic hospitals showed uneven participation across the city. While some facilities recorded relatively better turnout, several centres reported negligible numbers, underlining the scale of the awareness gap.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, city immunisation officer, PMC, said, “Parents should ensure that girls in the eligible age group receive the HPV vaccine, which is safe, trusted and an important protection against cervical cancer. Compared to several other cities, Pune’s response has been relatively better, but the current numbers are still a matter of concern for a preventive public health programme.”