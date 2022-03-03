HSC exams to commence from tomorrow

PUNE As Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 students of the Maharashtra State Board begin with their first paper for offline exam since the pandemic, many candidates are excited and nervous about the new guidelines issued by the board ahead of the examination.

Offline exams will be conducted by the board from March 4 to April 7. Over 14,85,826 students have registered for the exam. Out of this, 8,17,611 are male candidates and 6,68,088 students are girls’ candidates.

Amruta Kulkarni, a class 12 student, said that she is excited about the offline examination.

“I have prepared for the offline examination and I’m hopeful that the papers will go well. I am also a little nervous about the Covid-19 norms. Students are asked to be present at least an hour before the scheduled exam. But the centre is our college so staff and premises are familiar,” said Kulkarni.

She added that students are also hoping that papers are not very difficult.

A total of 10,278 junior colleges have registered their students from across Maharashtra. There are 2,996 main centres and 6,639 subcentres from across Maharashtra. A total of 9,635 centres are around the State.

There are 6,32,994 students appearing for science, 437336 students for Arts and 364362 for Commerce. For vocational subjects, 50,202 students have registered and for ITI 932 students have registered.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said that supplementary papers for students will be scheduled in July and August.

“To ensure that all candidates have the opportunity to fill the form and appear for the examination, we have taken forms online. Moreover, no exam fee has been charged for students till March 3. Most main subject examinations have at least a day’s holiday prior for students to have enough time to revise,” said Gosavi.

“Also, ten counsellors are appointed for students who are stressed about the examination to ensure that they get the correct guidance and support. Every division and district has at least one counsellor to help students with their questions,” said Gosavi. The government and private offices are also allowed at full capacity.

