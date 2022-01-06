HT Impact: Water pipeline leakage repair work starts near Sangamwadi RTO

PUNE Taking serious cognizance of the report published by the Hindustan Times on January 4 about the water leakage near the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) from the pipelines, now both, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune railway division workers have started the repair work.

Almost 60 per cent of water leakage has stopped and the work will be completed in the next couple of days, said, officials.

On January 4, HT published a report about the water leakage near the underpass bridge of railways near the Sangamwadi RTO as daily thousands of litres of water go waste due to leakage and it is also a threat to commuters.

Nilesh Mahajan, a city resident, had complained about the issue to PMC and Pune railway division a month ago and was continuously taking follow-up for the repair work, but there was no reply from officials.

“The reasons I took up the issue is the wastage of water and risk to commuters going through the route daily. Now the repair work has started from the last two days,” said Mahajan.

In the continuous follow-up about his complaint to railways and PMC, Mahajan was given the copy of letters that were sent by these governing bodies to each other. Whereas now both the authorities are coordinating and carrying out the repair works.

Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson, said, “Our maintenance department engineers visited the spot and they tried to find out the reason for the water leakage. The necessary repairing works and other maintenance works are been done by our workers and now the remaining repairing will be carried out by the PMC workers.”