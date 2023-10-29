Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Pune News / Husband booked for faking himself as IT engineer

Husband booked for faking himself as IT engineer

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 29, 2023 09:20 PM IST

Uttam Nagar police file case against man who pretended to be an IT professional to get married; wife files FIR after discovering he was a security guard.

The Uttam Nagar Police have lodged a case against a husband for faking himself as an IT professional to get married. After learning that he was a security guard who cheated on her, the wife filed an FIR.

According to PSI Anuse of the Uttam Nagar police station, the victim filed an FIR under IPC section 498 A (Whoever, being the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty) on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to PSI Anuse of the Uttam Nagar police station, the victim filed an FIR under IPC section 498 A (Whoever, being the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty) on Saturday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The girl’s family spent a lot of money on their wedding, believing that her spouse was an IT professional. But later on, it turned out that he was an alcohol addict and worked as a security guard. He used to harass her mentally and physically for the past two years. Even her in-laws washed their hands off telling their son to refrain from his acts. Fed up with the constant harassment, the victim lodged an FIR in connection with the incident,” she added.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
husband security guard it professional
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP