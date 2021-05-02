Husband in custody for throwing acid-like substance at wife

A 39-year-old man was remanded to custody of Pune police by a local court for throwing an acid-like substance at his wife on Saturday morning. The reason for the attack is not yet clear.

The 37-year-old woman sustained injuries on her left eye and left arms, according to the police.

The attack happened around 8:30am near Bopdev ghat in Kondhwa area of Pune.

The arrested man was identified as Dinesh Shirpat Dhumak (39), a resident of Bavdhangaon in Pune who repairs water-filter for a living. A local court has remanded the man to two days in police custody.

“She works as a housemaid and due to Covid regulations; she had started living in the building where she works. She had come to visit. The people from nearby area heard her screaming and informed the police,” said police sub inspector Vaishali Gapat of Kondhwa police station who is investigating the case.

Dhumak picked up the woman on his motorbike and took her to the spot near Bopdev ghat where he stopped his bike and asked her to show where her workplace was. When the woman refused to reveal where she went to work, Dhumak allegedly said to the woman that he wanted to see her face and asked her to take her mask off.

As the woman took her mask off, he retrieved the bottle he was carrying and flung the liquid at her, aiming for her face. However, as the woman ducked the liquid landed on her left eye and left hand.

A case under Sections 326(a) (punishment for acid attack) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station.

