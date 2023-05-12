Husband-wife duo killed in accident on Katraj-Kondhwa road

A husband-wife duo lost their lives after their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified speeding car on Katraj-Kondhwa road. The accident took place at 7.30 am on Friday, said police.

The accident spot on Katraj-Kondhwa road. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The deceased have been identified as Dnyanewshwar Valmik Lawande, 50 and Usha, 45, residents of Kapil Mahar in Baner.

According to Kondhwa police station officials, the duo was on their way to Kothale Purandar to attend the tenth-day death ritual of a close family member when they were run over by a speeding four-wheeler.

Police sub-inspector Vaibhav Sonawan said that a case of accidental death has been lodged. “The bodies have been sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem.”

A spot visit revealed that the accident took place on a mild slope on the road outside the school. Area residents said, earlier too accidents have taken place at the same spot.

A security guard in the area told Hindustan Times that he had seen the couple lying down in a pool of blood and a crowd had gathered at the spot.

Meanwhile, Avinash Hanumant Lawande (32), a resident of Purandar lodged a first information report (FIR) against the vehicle driver and a case is registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 279, 304 (a) and Motor Vehicle Act sections 184, 199, 177 and 134 (a) and (b).

The complainant stated, “My uncle and their aunt were on commuting on a two-wheeler MH 12 VH 9781 when their vehicle was hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle at Khadki machine Chowk outside RMD school after which they fell, sustained serious head and physical injuries leading to their deaths.”