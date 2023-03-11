Hyacinth growth leads to mosquito menace in Katraj, several other areas in Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has turned a blind eye to the water hyacinth growth in Katraj lake which has given rise to mosquito breeding in the nearby residential areas.

The water hyacinth is a plant that rapidly grows during the summer season due to the lack of water flow in the lake. Water hyacinths create a thick layer over the water, thus invading the surface of the water completely. The main reason for the growth of hyacinth is the phosphate pollution caused by the detergent load that enters the sewage.

Residents have questioned why a long-term solution to the problem of water hyacinth proliferation has not been developed. The usage of bio enzymes by PMC was mandated by the state government to stop the spread of water hyacinths.

“The cleaning of river bodies should be done periodically every year to remove hyacinths; however, PMC does not take prompt action to clean water bodies. People are facing a lot of problems due to mosquitoes,” said Chiraj Shah, a Katraj resident.

Hyacinth menace is also reported near Bopodi-Harris bridge, Khadki-Holkar bridge, Sangam bridge, Bund Garden and Pashan lake respectively.

“PMC spends crores of rupees every year to clear the water hyacinth, but the civic body is not working on a permanent solution,” said Kuldeep Choudhary, a resident of Katraj.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator Vasant More said, “Unless PMC starts cleaning Katraj lake when the growth of water hyacinth is at the initial stage, we will not be able to reduce the problem of water hyacinth. PMC is failing to take prompt actions every year.”

Mangesh Dhige, environment officer, PMC, said, “The cleaning of the lake has already started, you can see the truck and JCB stationed near Katraj lake area to remove water hyacinth. The contractor delayed the start of the work, otherwise, half of the lake would have been cleared till now.”

According to PMC, the lake will be cleared within a month. The civic body has provided funding of ₹50 lakh to clear the Katraj and Jambhulwadi lakes.

“Many times, labour does not turn up to complete the work. The work of cleaning Pashan lake has also started. In the case of Katraj lake, the water hyacinth grows faster due to the drainage line coming from the lake,” he said.

“PMC has not started the use of bio enzymes; separate orders will be issued to use bio enzymes. Once the lake is clear people will not face problems with mosquitoes,” added Dhige.

Every year, PMC delays the work of clearing lakes and rivers and work starts after residents raise complaints.

“Majority of the time, the work of cleaning the lake is delayed due to the contractor not reporting on time. This is the common problem which PMC faces every year,” added Dhige.