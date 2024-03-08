‘I am Sharad Pawar. I won’t spare anyone if threats continue’

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) president Sharad Pawar sharply reacted to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s Maval assembly constituency MLA Sunil Shelke’s alleged threats to his partymen, asking them not to attend the Sharad Pawar-led party’s convention in Lonavala on Thursday. While Sharad Pawar has made allegations of intimidation towards his workers to switch sides earlier, this was the first time he spoke sternly. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Pawar did not mince his words as he said: “Should such threats persist, let me tell you, I am Sharad Pawar and I won’t spare anyone.”

The octogenarian further retorted: “I would like to ask the MLA (Shelke), whose efforts led to your becoming an MLA? Who addressed the rallies in 2019, and who was the president of the party then? I had signed the AB form, and today, you are threatening those who worked for your victory.”

While Pawar has made allegations of intimidation towards his workers to switch sides earlier, this was the first time he spoke sternly. After a day-long meeting with party workers in Pune on February 27, where the Baramati constituency was discussed, the veteran leader told the media about alleged threats to his partymen by the opposition. He had assured them protection.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has however refuted Sharad Pawar’s claim that the latter’s partymen faced threats in Baramati. “Why would our party workers issue threats? It is a political statement,” NCP chief spokesperson Umesh Patil had said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Pawar also took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying it has become a “washing machine” which people facing corruption charges can join to “get clean”. This analogy was first made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Taking on the prime minister, Pawar said, “While talking about corruption, PM Narendra Modi used to criticise the undivided NCP. In Parliament, a booklet was given to everyone which detailed the irregularities that took place when BJP was not in power. It mentioned the alleged involvement of Ashok Chavan in the Adarsh scam. But on the seventh day, Chavan joined the BJP and became its Rajya Sabha member. So, BJP first makes allegations and then inducts the person into the party.”

He then drew focus on how he had dared the ruling party to appoint a Supreme Court judge when the “irrigation scam worth ₹70,000 crore in Maharashtra and irregularities in the MSC bank” were spoken about.

“See where the person is today against whom the allegations were made,” said Pawar, without naming deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, Sunil Shelke denied the allegations of threats, saying, “I don’t know why Sharad Pawar has said this. I will meet and urge him to verify the information.” On the other hand, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Sharad Pawar is a senior leader with more than 55 years of experience in politics. Such language with threats to an MLA does not suit him.”