I have already got my Raksha Bandhan gift, says Sanket Sargar’s sister

Pune: Disciplined and obedient disciple is how coach Mayur Sinhasane describes Sanket Sargar from Sangli who claimed silver in men’s 55-kg weightlifting event with a total lift of 248kg, 113 (snatch) and 135 (clean and Jerk) in the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Birmingham on Friday.

Celebrations started in Sangli with relatives distributing sweets and playing with gulal on Saturday afternoon after the news of podium finish reached Sargar’s hometown.

“The medal is a result of my brother’s hard work. He was disappointed of missing the gold when we talked to him over the phone. Once he returns, we will ensure that he recovers fast from injury. I have already got my Raksha Bandhan gift,” said Kajol, the younger sister of Sanket, who had also won a medal in the 40kg weightlifting category at Khelo India Games held in Panchkula in June.

Sanket’s father Mahadev runs a tea stall and the medal winner was managing a paan shop four years back.

Mahadev said, “I tried my best to provide the best facilities to my children to grow and succeed. We have kept the medal that Kajol won at our tea shop. Now, a place is reserved for Sanket’s medal.”

After getting selected for the national camp, Sanket underwent training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Patiala for one and a half years.

Mayur, who is a coach at Digvijay institute of weightlifting, said, “He is dedicated towards sports. Whether it is weightlifting or gym, he makes sure even the place is well kept. I remember when after the first wave of Covid he resumed practice and the hall was dusty. Sanket was the first to clean it.”

Sanket started training under Mayur in 2020.

“Sanket used to train with my father Nana Sinhasane. After he passed away due to Covid, I started to train him. It was an injury during the last moment that snatched his chance to win gold, but I am happy with his performance,” said Mayur.

Kajol said, “My brother used to help father at the tea shop in the morning before going for training. I remember if my brother wanted protein powder, he used to tell father two weeks in advance and it was arranged by taking loan.”

In 2020, Sanket won his first gold medal at the senior nationals in Kolkata. A year later, his second national title.