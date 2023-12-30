I will not leave Baramati for next 10 months: Sule

Facing tough challenge on home turf after rebellion by nephew, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) Member of Parliament Supriya Sule plans to be stationed largely in her constituency in Baramati for the next 10 months. Sule has also said of not visiting Mumbai during the period. Sule’s remarks came after her cousin and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar making it clear his NCP faction would field a candidate from Baramati. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at a public rally in Indapur, Sule said she has already informed her husband and children that she will be in Baramati till October next year.

“There will be Lok Sabha elections in April and the assembly polls in October. Therefore, I will be at Baramati for the next 10 months,” Sule said, adding, “I have told my family members to manage on their own because I shall not be visiting Mumbai so soon.”

Sule’s remarks came after her cousin and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar making it clear his NCP faction would field a candidate from Baramati.

Ajit Pawar had announced during the two-day party workers’ brainstorming session in Karjat held between November 30 and December 1 that he would field candidates in some Lok Sabha seats, including Baramati, represented by Sule. He had said during the meeting that his party would definitely be fighting four seats — Baramati, Satara, Shirur and Raigad.