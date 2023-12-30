close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / I will not leave Baramati for next 10 months: Sule

I will not leave Baramati for next 10 months: Sule

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 30, 2023 06:26 AM IST

Speaking at a public rally in Indapur, Sule said she has already informed her husband and children that she will be in Baramati till October next year

Facing tough challenge on home turf after rebellion by nephew, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) Member of Parliament Supriya Sule plans to be stationed largely in her constituency in Baramati for the next 10 months. Sule has also said of not visiting Mumbai during the period.

Sule’s remarks came after her cousin and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar making it clear his NCP faction would field a candidate from Baramati. (HT PHOTO)
Sule’s remarks came after her cousin and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar making it clear his NCP faction would field a candidate from Baramati. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at a public rally in Indapur, Sule said she has already informed her husband and children that she will be in Baramati till October next year.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“There will be Lok Sabha elections in April and the assembly polls in October. Therefore, I will be at Baramati for the next 10 months,” Sule said, adding, “I have told my family members to manage on their own because I shall not be visiting Mumbai so soon.”

Sule’s remarks came after her cousin and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar making it clear his NCP faction would field a candidate from Baramati.

Ajit Pawar had announced during the two-day party workers’ brainstorming session in Karjat held between November 30 and December 1 that he would field candidates in some Lok Sabha seats, including Baramati, represented by Sule. He had said during the meeting that his party would definitely be fighting four seats — Baramati, Satara, Shirur and Raigad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out