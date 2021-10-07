Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / ICMR develops silicosis test kit for early detection
pune news

ICMR develops silicosis test kit for early detection

A silicosis screening test kit for early detection of the disease was jointly developed by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute for Occupational Health, Ahmedabad and ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune
Silicosis is a long-term lung disease caused by inhaling large amounts of crystalline silica dust, usually over many years. Silica is a substance naturally found in certain types of stone, rock, sand and clay. Working with these materials can create very fine dust that can be easily inhaled. A silicosis screening test kit for early detection of the disease was jointly developed by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute for Occupational Health, Ahmedabad and ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 07, 2021 10:05 PM IST
By Namrata Devikar

A silicosis screening test kit for early detection of the disease was jointly developed by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute for Occupational Health, Ahmedabad and ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

Silicosis is a long-term lung disease caused by inhaling large amounts of crystalline silica dust, usually over many years. Silica is a substance naturally found in certain types of stone, rock, sand and clay. Working with these materials can create very fine dust that can be easily inhaled.

As per ICMR Officials, India has a huge burden of silicosis among the unorganised workforce. And this kit will help in the early detection of Silicosis and silico-tuberculosis.

“This kit is first of its kind in the Southeast Asia region which will be effectively detecting Silicosis and silico-tuberculosis,” said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Two men booked for assaulting PMPML bus driver in road rage incident

Youth in custody for impregnating girl on pretext of marriage

Man in custody for killing 6-year-old son in Kolhapur over wife’s suspected affair

Pune district reports 554 new Covid cases, one death
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP