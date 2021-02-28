IISER to train Science, Maths teachers from four states

After the success of training around 50,000 teachers from across Maharashtra in subjects like Science and Mathematics, the Indrani Balan Science Activity Centre (SAC) at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune is now planning to expand its program to four more states this year.

The institute has taken various online initiatives to ensure that teachers are able to understand and explain basic concepts in science and mathematics to students in simpler ways through online education. Officials said that they are planning to work with the education department of other states in creating such study materials for other states in their own vernacular language.

Harinath Chakrapani. professor and dean, international relations and outreach said that the training of teachers has received a very good response.

“There are teachers with us from every district of Maharashtra and it is because of the proactive nature of the education department that we are able to reach so many teachers,” said Chakrapani.

He further added that the institute is planning with other states to start similar programmes.

“We are planning to reach four more states this year. Our intention is to reach proactive states that understand the value of training their teachers to effectively teach the students,” said Chakrapani.

He also added that at present, the online videos are in three languages, namely English, Marathi and Hindi.

“We have these three languages but as we expand the project, we will include experts from respective states to introduce more vernacular languages and help the child,” said Chakrapani.

Also, under the SAC at IISER, Pune, there are activity-based online videos that are published each week which include various scientific experiments for children, parents and teachers.

“After the lockdown last year, these videos became more popular as many students, parents and teachers started giving feedback. There were around 1 lakh views to each video we made. Also, we have video feedback from students who tried these experiments at home. These experiments are based on basic scientific principles and through the videos, we hope that these concepts are clear to the students,” said Chakrapani.

Box

Planetarium still under construction

The planetarium at Pimpri-Chinchwad Science Park has been under construction since 2016. The project is on the verge of completion. Though there are various other Science day programs at the Science Park this year, the visit to the planetarium may need more time.