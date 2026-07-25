Pune: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has prepared a fresh safety action plan for the Missing Link project on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway based on recommendations from experts from IIT Bombay, following a landslide on July 6. The recommendations include diverting the natural flow of rainwater from above the tunnel, installing stronger wire mesh to hold loose rocks in place and stabilising the steep mountain slopes.

IIT-B recommends diversion of rainwater flow to prevent landslides on Pune-Mumbai Expressway’s Missing Link

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The IIT Bombay team studied rainfall patterns based on a 1,000-year return period instead of the earlier 100-year rainfall assessment and suggested several measures to reduce the risk of landslides, officials said. The report also recommends changing the natural drainage routes to prevent water from heavy rainfall from flowing directly down the mountain towards the road.

IIT-B has recommended a series of immediate and permanent measures to prevent rockfall and debris from reaching the carriageway of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway’s Missing Link following a recent tunnel incident.

Rahul Vasaikar, superintendent engineer, MSRDC said, “Recommendations in the IIT report will be implemented soon.”

“Our objective is to achieve ‘zero fatality’ and ‘zero rockfall on the carriageway’ by ensuring that no rocks or debris reach the expressway. The protection measures will safeguard commuters and infrastructure while ensuring the long-term safety of the Missing Link Project.” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The IIT recommendations have been divided into two phases — immediate and subsequent measures to be taken after the monsoon. Work on the immediate measures began in the last two days. Since the soil is currently saturated, major diversion of drains will have to be taken up after the monsoon. For now, the focus is on securing loose boulders and installing protective netting,” he said, adding that immediate measures are expected to be completed within the next eight to 10 days and long-term works will take around one to two months after the monsoon subsides. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The IIT recommendations have been divided into two phases — immediate and subsequent measures to be taken after the monsoon. Work on the immediate measures began in the last two days. Since the soil is currently saturated, major diversion of drains will have to be taken up after the monsoon. For now, the focus is on securing loose boulders and installing protective netting,” he said, adding that immediate measures are expected to be completed within the next eight to 10 days and long-term works will take around one to two months after the monsoon subsides. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The July 6 landslide had raised concerns over the safety of the newly developed Missing Link, a major infrastructure project aimed at reducing travel time and easing congestion on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. MSRDC subsequently asked IIT Bombay to inspect the site and suggest additional measures to strengthen its safety.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}