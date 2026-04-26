...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

IITM installs Doppler radar in Mahabaleshwar, boost to nowcasting in Pune

Installed at an altitude of around 1,400 metres above sea level in the Western Ghats, the radar will function as a “weather eye in the sky”, tracking rainfall, cloud movement and storms in real time

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 04:14 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) on Thursday commissioned a state-of-the-art X-band dual-polarisation Doppler weather radar at its High Altitude Cloud Physics Laboratory (HACPL) in Mahabaleshwar under the Centre’s Mission Mausam initiative, officials said.

Scientists said the radar will support early warnings for floods and landslides, and aid aviation safety, disaster management, agriculture advisories and water resource planning. (HT)

The system was inaugurated by M. Ravichandran, secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, in the presence of A. Suryachandra Rao, director, IITM, and Somya S. Sarkar, director of the Space Applications Centre, along with senior scientists.

Installed at an altitude of around 1,400 metres above sea level in the Western Ghats, the radar will function as a “weather eye in the sky”, tracking rainfall, cloud movement and storms in real time. The location is significant given Mahabaleshwar’s rapidly changing weather conditions, including sudden rain, dense fog and strong winds.

Kaustav Chakravarty, scientist at IITM, said the system will improve nowcasting, short-term forecasts of up to three hours, across Satara, Pune and parts of the Konkan. “It is also expected to aid in studying orographic rainfall, thunderstorms and cloud evolution over complex terrain,” he said.

 
mahabaleshwar
Home / Cities / Pune / IITM installs Doppler radar in Mahabaleshwar, boost to nowcasting in Pune
Home / Cities / Pune / IITM installs Doppler radar in Mahabaleshwar, boost to nowcasting in Pune
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.