PUNE: After a decade of successful operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) on Tuesday launched the second phase of the Winter Fog Experiment (WiFEX-II). The expanded project will offer localized, runway-specific fog forecasts to several more airports in North and Northeast India, including the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, Hisar Airport in Haryana, and Guwahati Airport in Assam. IITM’s WiFEX-II to expand fog prediction to North and Northeast India

The WiFEX initiative was launched in the winter of 2015 by IITM under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF). It is among the world’s few long-term field experiments focused exclusively on fog—an often unpredictable hazard that frequently disrupts air, rail, and road traffic across the Indo-Gangetic Plain.

Over the past ten years, WiFEX scientists have used advanced instruments such as micrometeorology towers, ceilometers, and high-frequency sensors to gather granular data on temperature gradients, humidity, wind speed, turbulence, soil heat, and aerosols. This extensive dataset has enabled the development of a high-resolution (3 km) probabilistic fog forecast model, capable of predicting fog onset, intensity, duration, and dissipation with over 85% accuracy for very dense fog (visibility below 200 meters).

“This has not only improved flight safety but also significantly reduced diversions and delays, saving time and money while minimizing inconvenience to passengers,” said M Ravichandran, Secretary, MoES, who launched WiFEX-II in Pune on Tuesday.

Beyond forecasting, WiFEX has also deepened scientific understanding of fog formation, revealing the influence of urban heat islands, land-use changes, pollution levels, and airborne particles on fog density and persistence. “The findings are already informing air quality policies and improving early warning systems,” said Dr. Sachin Ghude, senior scientist at IITM and project lead for WiFEX.

Under WiFEX-II, dedicated sensors will be installed at additional airport sites. These sensors will feed real-time data into forecasting systems, enabling airport authorities to make timely operational decisions during fog episodes.

The WiFEX-II launch event was attended by IITM Director Dr. Suryachandra Rao, Dr. Ghude, and other senior scientists. On the same occasion, a new State-of-the-Art Atmospheric Chemistry Laboratory was also inaugurated at IITM by Dr. Ravichandran.

Coming Soon: Pune and Mumbai to Get Decision Support System for air quality

The Decision Support System (DSS), developed by IITM as an advanced layer of its Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), is soon set to be launched in Mumbai and Pune.

Currently operational only in Delhi, DSS provides 120-hour air quality forecasts at a 10 km resolution and helps policymakers identify the precise sources of pollution during critical air-quality episodes.

“We are in discussions with the Pune Municipal Corporation and are in the final stage of approvals. We expect Pune to get the system within a year,” said Dr. Sachin Ghude. The system will empower civic authorities with actionable insights, enabling more effective and targeted air pollution control measures.