Illegal alcohol worth 3 lakh seized

Four people were booked by Pune police and illegal domestic made alcohol worth ₹3, 00,000 was seized from their possession on Monday, according to the officials of social security cell.

The four booked in the case were identified as Sushila Dilip Kumbhar (60), Aruna Rajkumar Kachravat (50), Anil Sham Binavat, and Rahul Anil Binavat, all residents of Shraddha Nagar in Atkare Chawl area of Kondhwa Budrukh.

While the women stayed back, the two men fled the spot when they realised that the police were raiding the place.

The police have seized 2,920 bags of hooch, 46 cans, 313 bottles of 180ml of various brands of whiskey, 312 bottles of various brands of beer from their possession. The police also found cash worth ₹1, 16,330.

The total seizure was estimated to be worth ₹4, 31,780, according to the police.

A case under Section 66(e) of Maharashtra Prohibition Act was registered at Kondhwa police station.

Four people were booked by Pune police and illegal domestic made alcohol worth ₹3, 00,000 was seized from their possession on Monday, according to the officials of social security cell. The four booked in the case were identified as Sushila Dilip Kumbhar (60), Aruna Rajkumar Kachravat (50), Anil Sham Binavat, and Rahul Anil Binavat, all residents of Shraddha Nagar in Atkare Chawl area of Kondhwa Budrukh. While the women stayed back, the two men fled the spot when they realised that the police were raiding the place. The police have seized 2,920 bags of hooch, 46 cans, 313 bottles of 180ml of various brands of whiskey, 312 bottles of various brands of beer from their possession. The police also found cash worth ₹1, 16,330. The total seizure was estimated to be worth ₹4, 31,780, according to the police. A case under Section 66(e) of Maharashtra Prohibition Act was registered at Kondhwa police station.