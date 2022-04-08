Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Illegal LPG filling racket busted in Pune; 3 held

Police have seized 31 cylinders and a tempo from their possession. The total seizure is estimated to be worth ₹2.71 lakh
LPG cylinders carried logo of Bharat Gas and HP. (REPRESENTTAIVE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 11:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The crime branch unit II of Pune city police have arrested a gang involved in illegal transfer of LPG gas from cylinders and selling them in the black market. Police have seized 31 cylinders and a tempo from their possession. The total seizure is estimated to be worth 2.71 lakh.

The arrested have been identified as Jaikisan Miyaram Bishnoi (32) of Uruli Devachi, Jagdish Narayanram Bishnoi (27) and Hanuman Devaram Bishnoi (25).

Acting on a tip-off, inspector Krantikumar Patil’s team raided the place in Uruli Devachi and found 31 gas cylinders (19 kg) and a tempo on April 3. Six empty cylinders were found in the tempo of Chandrahans Laxman Vaigande (45), resident of Uruli Devachi. Cylinders carried logo of Bharat Gas and HP.

An FIR has been registered against the accused at Loni Kalbhor police station. Inspector Sanjay Gaikwad is investigating the case.

The action was taken under the guidance of additional commissioner of police (crime) Ramnath Pokale, DCP (crime) Srinivas Ghadge, ACP Gajanan Tonpe. The team included Gaikwad, ASI Yashwant Ambre, Aslam Pathan, Namdev Renuse, Sanjay Jadhav, Kishore Vaggu and head constable Sadhana Tamhane.

DCP (crime) Ghadge said, “The accused were found transferring LPG gas from cylinders and filling them into empty ones. We raided the premises and caught the accused red-handed.”

A godown carrying out illegal transfer of LPG gas from large cylinders to small led to a series of blasts of 20 cylinders at survey number 45 near Sudha Mata mandir in Anjalinagar, Katraj, at around 5pm on March 29.

