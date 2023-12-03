IMA to demand spot renewal of Nursing home licenses

With over 400 hospitals in the city set to renew their operating licences under the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act 1949, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Pune chapter has demanded that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) implement an on-the-spot single window system for licence renewal. However, it is unclear if the recently published Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2021 should be taken into account for renewing licences.

IMA claims the amended rules are impractical and unjust and should not be considered during the renewal due to lack of clarity. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The PMC has decided to write to the Public Health Department requesting guidance on whether the amended rules should be considered during the renewals. IMA claims the amended rules are impractical and unjust and should not be considered during the renewal due to lack of clarity. However, health activists claim the amended rules should be considered during the renewals of licenses for patients’ benefit.

The PMC has 899 hospitals with 19,833 total beds in the city registered under the Nursing Home Act with the civic body. The Nursing home licenses have to be renewed every three years. Last year around 150 hospitals renewed their licenses. However, last year the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2021 were not considered by PMC.

Dr Sanjay Patil, former state vice-president (VP), IMA and chairman, Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter, said, a system should be in place for on-the-spot registration of licenses. “This means hospitals don’t have to visit the ward office to submit documents or send staff for verification of documents,” he said.

As per IMA, the new rules issued by the state government on January 14, 2021, are impractical and impossible to comply with for hospitals in the entire state. The hiked registration charges, infrastructure changes, Manpower and doctor’s ratio per patient and bed; and other rules are not practical and will eventually increase the treatment charges.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, informed about little clarity about the recent Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2021. “We have decided to write to the state government to guide us if the new rules have to be considered during the renewal of licenses. Accordingly, the Nursing Home licenses will be renewed. Spot renewals can be given only if all the documents are clear,” he said.

Sharad, Sheetty, a health activist, said, the decision taken by the government is in favor of the Public and the hospitals should follow them. The PMC should consider the Maharashtra Nursing Home’s amended rules for the patients to get quality care treatment. This will improve the quality of medical care received by the patients even at small setups,” he said.

