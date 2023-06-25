Home / Cities / Pune News / Southwest monsoon covers Pune, Mumbai

Southwest monsoon covers Pune, Mumbai

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jun 25, 2023 11:09 PM IST

On Sunday, Pune city experienced cloudy weather along with light showers in various areas. The IMD recorded 9mm rainfall in Shivajinagar, 11.4mm in Lohegaon and 6mm in Chinchwad area till 8:30 pm

The Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of southwest monsoon in the entire Maharashtra on Sunday. After its late arrival, the monsoon is making rapid progress in the last 24 hours and has covered almost 90% area of the country, said officials.

In Pune, this year’s monsoon has become the most delayed in a decade. Earlier the most delayed monsoon was in 2019 when it arrived on June 24. (HT PHOTO)
Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune, said, “Monsoon current is very strong and it has covered entire Maharashtra including Pune and Mumbai on the same day.”

In Pune, this year’s monsoon has become the most delayed in a decade. Earlier the most delayed monsoon was in 2019 when it arrived on June 24.

“Both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal branches are active and vigorous with the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, an offshore trough over the Arabian Sea, off the West Coast and a circulation over the North East Arabian Sea. The Northern Limit of Monsoon now passes through Veraval, Baroda, Udaipur, Narnaul, Ambala, and Katra,” said Kashyapi.

This year the monsoon entered the state from the south Konkan area, however, after arrival in the area on June 11, progress was halted. The monsoon then made its progress on June 23 and covered some areas in Vidarbha, against its normal course as Konkan, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. Experts said this happened due to the early activation of the Bay of Bengal branch.

Lonavla gets record rainfall in 24 hrs

According to the IMD data, Lonavla received 61.5mm between June 24 and 25 (24 hours rainfall), followed by Girivan in Mulshi at 42.5 mm and Lavasa at 34.5 mm.

Heavy rainfall alert for 3 subdivisions

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra excluding the Marathwada sub-division. Accordingly, the Konkan-Goa and Central Maharashtra subdivisions have issued an orange alert till June 29. Both subdivisions are expected to receive heavy rainfall while Konkan will also experience strong surface wind. In Vidarbha, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued for June 27-28. The area will also experience thunderstorms along with lightning. There is no rainfall warning for the Marathwada sub-division.

