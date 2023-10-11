IMD forecast rise in mercury for the next 3-4 days

Pune: In addition to the current above-normal temperature, there will be an increase of 2-3 degrees in the maximum temperature, according to the forecast by India Meteorological Department (MD) officials. The department urged citizens to follow precautionary measures to avoid severe heat impact.

The city has experienced a maximum temperature higher than 2 degrees since then for a week resulting in warmer days and reports of residents suffering from heat impact. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In Pune, the city started to experience above-normal temperatures on October 4, when the maximum temperature was recorded as 33.4 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees higher than normal. The city has experienced a maximum temperature higher than 2 degrees since then for a week resulting in warmer days and reports of residents suffering from heat impact.

During this period, the relative humidity was also at a high level, recorded between 55 and 85 per cent across the city, especially during the morning and afternoon hours.

Weather experts said that the monsoon withdrawal has caused a reduction in moisture from the atmosphere. As the city is experiencing dry weather, the temperature is increasing resulting in warmer days.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “Currently, the maximum temperature in Pune city is above normal level. It is expected that the mercury will further increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days as the weather will be dry and the city will experience mainly clear skies for the next few days.”

