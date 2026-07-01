Pune:

IMD forecasts uneven July rainfall across Maharashtra

Maharashtra is likely to witness uneven monsoon rainfall in July 2026, with a large part of the state expected to receive below-normal rain, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) monthly outlook released on Tuesday.

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The rainfall probability map issued by the IMD shows that most parts of central, western and northern Maharashtra, including Marathwada, north Maharashtra, and several districts in the interior, have a higher probability of receiving below-normal rainfall in July.

The map places Pune, along with large parts of western and central Maharashtra, in the below-normal rainfall category for July.

By contrast, parts of the Konkan coast, the western ghats, south Maharashtra, and some pockets of eastern Vidarbha are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall, indicating a patchy monsoon pattern across the state.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Tuesday, director-general of meteorology, IMD, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that weak El Niño conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and are expected to strengthen further during the southwest monsoon season. He added that neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are prevailing and are likely to continue during the season.

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{{^usCountry}} “These large-scale climate factors are expected to influence rainfall patterns during July,” Mohapatra said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These large-scale climate factors are expected to influence rainfall patterns during July,” Mohapatra said. {{/usCountry}}

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The weather agency has also forecast above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country during July. However, isolated areas in west-central India, including parts of Maharashtra, may experience normal to below-normal daytime temperatures.

Meanwhile, Pune city continued to witness cloudy skies and light rainfall on Tuesday. According to IMD data, Shivajinagar recorded 3.6 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm on Tuesday. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for light rainfall in the city till July 3.

Rainfall intensity in the ghat sections that witnessed heavy showers over the past few days, has reduced in the last 24 hours. Bhira recorded more than 400 mm rainfall on June 29 but received only 185 mm till 8.30 am on Tuesday. During the same period, Lonavala, which had earlier recorded over 150 mm rainfall, received only 6 mm while Tamhini recorded 56 mm.

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However, the IMD has forecast an increase in rainfall activity in the ghat sections from July 1 onwards.