IMD issues special forecast for wari

PUNE In a bid to help the over 6 lakh warkaris walk from Dehu and Alandi to Pandharpur along with the respective palkhis, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a specific forecast ahead of the wari. With the monsoon revival over Maharashtra looming large, the devotees may experience light to moderate rainfall this time around.

Climate research and service, IMD Pune and the regional meteorological centre, Mumbai have collectively issued the weather forecast for the period from June 21 to July 12 at the link, https://210.212.167.217/index.php on the official website of IMD Pune at www.imdpune.gov.in.

The palkhi of Sant Tukaram Maharaj started its annual wari from Dehu to Pandharpur on Monday. While the palkhi of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj started its annual wari from Alandi to Pandharpur on Tuesday. Both palkhis will come to Pune city on Wednesday, June 22. This year, the walking wari tradition has resumed after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that the initiative is aimed at helping the devotees during their wari from Alandi and Dehu to Pandharpur. “We have issued forecasts as well as advisories for the devotees across different stages of the wari. The IMD Pune website details the path of the wari and with it, the day and night temperature, the weather on that day, and chances of rainfall are forecasted. We have also issued a cautionary advisory for the devotees in Marathi as well as English,” said Kashyapi.

On Wednesday, both palkhis will be in the city. According to the forecast by IMD, the weather is likely to remain cloudy on Wednesday and there are chances of light to moderate rainfall. On Tuesday, the city reported no rainfall but there was consistent cloud cover across the city.