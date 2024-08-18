IMD issues yellow alert for Pune

After experiencing humid weather for a few days, Shivajinagar recorded 10.1 mm rainfall till 8:30 pm on Saturday, while 32 mm rainfall was recorded in the Magarpatta area, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meteorologists have announced a yellow alert in the city for the next 48 hours. vehicles pass through waterlogged road at near Pune collector’s office on Saturday. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Heavy rainfall in a short period caused waterlogging in parts of Hadapsar and Wanowrie where commuters were caught unaware.

A low-pressure area persisted over North Bangladesh and the adjoining regions have now moved to South Bangladesh and adjoining areas. Hence rainfall activities are expected to increase in the Vidarbha area. In other subdivisions like Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada is too likely to experience rainfall activities in the next two to three days, stated IMD.

SD Sanap, a senior scientist from IMD, Pune, said, “Currently, there is huge moisture incurring from the Arabian Sea and the monsoon has weakened. The clouds form over the city but due to the absence of a strong current, no significant rainfall activity is happening in Pune. The presence of moisture in the atmosphere is causing the humidity to rise.”

As per the IMD, the humidity in Pune during the nighttime has been recorded from 83 per cent to 100 per cent and in the daytime between 67 per cent and 100 per cent.

The maximum temperature in Shivajinagar was recorded at 32.6 degrees Celsius, above normal level by 5.4 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime temperature at 22.6 degrees Celsius.

These fluctuations in weather conditions have a severe impact on the health of citizens. Physicians in the city have experienced a spike in cases with symptoms like fever, headache, body aches and cold.

Dr Abhijit Lodha, physician at Ruby Hall Clinic, informed us there is a spike of around 15 to 20 per cent in cases of vector-borne and influenza-like illness.

“The stagnant water, increased humidity and fluctuating temperatures create an ideal environment for the proliferation of various pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, and parasites. There is a surge in patients suffering from dengue fever, chikungunya and viral fever. Most patients complain of symptoms like fever, body aches, joint pain, fatigue and sore throat,” he said.

Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, head of Lopmudra Hospitals, said a significant surge in cases has been reported in the past couple of weeks.

“People should get vaccinated for influenza virus and keep their surroundings and houses clean to avoid mosquito breeding. The infection can be dangerous for patients from the high-risk category. During the monsoon season, influenza cases and dengue cases are known to increase. However, due to the overlapping symptoms like fever, body aches, joint pain and fatigue blood tests are recommended to diagnose the ailment,” he said.

Maximum temperature

Date// Temperature Difference

August 13// 31°C//5. 4.2 °C

August 14// 31.7°C// 4.5°C

August 15// 31.6°C// 4.4°C

August 16// 32.4°C// 5.2°C

August 17// 32.6°C// 5.4°C

Max temp recorded on August 17

Area// Temperature

Lohegaon 31.7°C

Pashan 32.0°C

Shivajinagar 32.6°C

Hadapsar 33.0°C

Koregaon Park 33.5°C

(Source: IMD)