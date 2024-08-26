Immunisation prog hampered in 34 merged villages of PMC in last two years

Previously managed by district health officials, the national immunisation programme, implemented in the 34 merged villages with around 10 lakh population has seen a sharp decline. HT Image

Every year survey is conducted to check the effective implementation of the national immunisation programme. However, after the merger of the villages the survey was not conducted, despite the healthcare facilities and services remaining with the zilla parishad.

As per official during the transition of administrative control, district health authorities reportedly neglected their responsibilities, leading to a public health gap. The issue was highlighted during a recent meeting attended by officials from GAVI, the World Health Organisation (WHO), and both central and state health departments, raising alarm over the health risks posed to these vulnerable populations.

The district health officials have no information about the fully immunised, zero dose (ZD) children, partially vaccinated, drop-out children, unvaccinated and left-out children and similarly pregnant women.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, immunisation officer, PMC, informed that the civic health team is assisting rural health officials in conducting surveys and immunisations in 34 villages, as requested by the health department. Although the villages are merged in PMC limits the zilla prishad has yet to hand over the health care services and facilities to the civic body.

“The population in these merged villages have also increased significantly and we are helping the district health official to conduct the survey and immunisation programme. The programme is of significant importance to combat vaccine-preventable diseases in the public,” he said.

These merged villages include Mhalunge, Sus, Kirkatwadi, Pisoli, Kondhwe-Dhawade, Kopre, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Mundhwa, Manjari, Narhe, Mantarwadi, Holkarwadi, Handewadi, Wadachiwadi, Shewalewadi, Mangdewadi, Wadgaonsheri, Nandoshi and Bhilarewadi amongst others.

Dr Sachin Desai, district health officer, ZP, Pune, said, “The villages are yet to be handed over to PMC and the rural health officials conduct the immunisation in these villages. The Asha workers and primary health centres conduct the immunisation status. The population in these 34 villages have increased and the team will take the help of PMC. The work to hand over the Asha workers to PMC is under process.”

Another senior official on anonymity, said, “When immunisation is missed it can become home to clusters of zero-dose and unvaccinated children and they often face multiple deprivations and vulnerabilities. The predominance of such children in the same areas leads to increased vulnerability to vaccine-preventable diseases like measles.”

“Reaching out and fully immunisation of children and pregnant women is essential to improve health outcomes, prevent disease outbreaks and address inequalities,” said the official.