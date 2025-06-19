Imposing Hindi threat to linguistic, cultural identity: Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad

The Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad has objected to the state government’s latest decision about Hindi as a third optional language from Class 1, calling it “a threat to the linguistic and cultural identity of Maharashtra.” Attendees at the meeting included Prof Milind Joshi, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, author and language advisor Laxmikant Deshmukh, and noted writer Achyut Godbole. (HT)

In a meeting held on Thursday, the Parishad demanded an immediate withdrawal of the government resolution (GR) dated June 17, giving the government a seven-day deadline to revoke the decision.

Prof Joshi said, “We have formally written to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis urging the government to immediately withdraw the GR. This policy is in direct contradiction to the NEP and even contradicts education minister Dadaji Bhuse’s public statement in Pune on May 25, where he had said the plan to introduce a third language from Class 1 was on hold.”

The members of the literary body argued that the state’s new policy violates this framework and has been reintroduced without consulting education experts, literary bodies, or the state language advisory committee.

Deshmukh, chairperson of the advisory committee, said, “The imposition of Hindi, even indirectly, is viewed as a cultural and linguistic imposition. Marathi already faces growing pressure from Hindi in Maharashtra. This move will only deepen the crisis.”

He also flagged the acute shortage of qualified language teachers, especially in rural and zilla parishad schools. “Many primary schools have just one or two teachers. Without fresh recruitment, enforcing this policy using existing staff is both unrealistic and unjust,” he added.

The parishad also questioned the rationale behind Maharashtra being the only state to mandate a third language from Class 1. “Why should Maharashtra deviate from the national norm? No other state has implemented such a move,” said Prof Joshi.

The group has warned that if their demands are ignored, they may launch a statewide peaceful protest in defence of the Marathi language and identity.

Educationist and language expert and president of the 98th Marathi Literary Meet at New Delhi, Tara Bhawalkar said, “A child must first gain mastery in their mother tongue. Only when their foundation is strong can they learn other languages effectively.”

She cautioned that forcing three languages too early—especially for children with limited academic support at home—could cause confusion and learning setbacks. “Till Class 4, all subjects should be taught in the mother tongue. Additional languages can be introduced from Class 5 onwards, with the third language starting in Class 7,” she said.

Meanwhile, school education minister Dadaji Bhuse, responding to the growing debate, said the policy allows flexibility. “In Marathi and English medium schools, Hindi will generally be the third language from Classes 1 to 5. However, students may opt for another Indian language instead of Hindi, provided at least 20 students in a class make the request. If not, the alternate language will be taught online,” he said.