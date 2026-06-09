Imposter cop booked after real officer spots uniform error

A woman allegedly impersonating a police sub-inspector (PSI) was booked by the Lashkar police after a vigilant police officer noticed several discrepancies in her uniform while she was attempting to secure a priority appointment at a prominent skin clinic in Pune cantonment area.

A case has been registered against her based on a complaint filed by assistant police sub-inspector (ASI) Mahesh Shinde. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The accused has been identified as Samina Asif Inamdar alias Samina Ayub Pathan, 25, a resident of Mahalunge.

A case has been registered against her based on a complaint filed by assistant police sub-inspector (ASI) Mahesh Bhagwan Shinde.

According to police, the incident took place at around 10 am on June 6 at Sanjivan Skin Clinic, located opposite Victory Theatre in Camp. Shinde had visited the clinic for treatment when he noticed a woman dressed in a police uniform requesting an early appointment, claiming she was a PSI who had just completed night duty.

The clinic reportedly operates on prior appointments and has a waiting period of nearly 15 days. The woman allegedly told the reception staff that she was on police duty and needed an appointment on priority. She also approached Shinde and asked him to help expedite her turn.

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{{^usCountry}} Suspicious of her appearance, Shinde observed that her nameplate and insignia were placed incorrectly on the uniform. He also noticed that she was carrying a wooden baton typically authorised only for officers of the rank of assistant commissioner of police and senior designations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suspicious of her appearance, Shinde observed that her nameplate and insignia were placed incorrectly on the uniform. He also noticed that she was carrying a wooden baton typically authorised only for officers of the rank of assistant commissioner of police and senior designations. {{/usCountry}}

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“While minor mistakes in wearing a uniform can happen, the possession of a baton reserved for senior officers raises serious doubts. During questioning, she claimed to be attached to Baner police station and said she had just completed a night shift. However, she failed to provide correct details about the current senior officers posted there,” said police inspector Yuvraj Hande, incharge of Lashkar station.

Further inquiry deepened the suspicion. Shinde alerted the Lashkar police station, following which two women police personnel arrived at the clinic and took the woman into custody.

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During interrogation, the woman allegedly admitted that she was not a police officer.